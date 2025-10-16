Tejrana is the first Goan cricketer to score a double-ton on his First-Class debut

Goa's Abhinav Tejrana slams double-century on First-Class debut: Stats

In a remarkable display of talent, Abhinav Tejrana scored a double-century on his First-Class debut. The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Thursday. According to Sportstar, he is now the first Goan cricketer to score a double-ton on his First-Class debut and only the 13th Indian to do so. Here are the key stats.