Goa's Abhinav Tejrana slams double-century on First-Class debut: Stats
What's the story
In a remarkable display of talent, Abhinav Tejrana scored a double-century on his First-Class debut. The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Thursday. According to Sportstar, he is now the first Goan cricketer to score a double-ton on his First-Class debut and only the 13th Indian to do so. Here are the key stats.
Performance highlights
Tejrana's historic innings and record partnership
Tejrana powered Goa, who saw a 45-run opening stand, electing to bat. Batting at No. 3, he reached his double-century off 301 balls. The left-handed batter scored an impressive 205 runs off 320 balls with the help of 21 fours and 4 sixes. Tejrana also shared a massive 309-run stand for the fourth wicket with Lalit Yadav. This came after Goa were down to 115/3.
Do you know?
Who holds the overall record?
Bihar's Sakibul Gani holds the record for the highest score on First-Class debut. He scored an incredible 341 against Mizoram in the 2021/22 season. Tejrana's remarkable innings put him in the spotlight and added another feather to Goa's cricketing cap.