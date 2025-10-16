Dharmendrasinh Jadeja records 25th FC fifer, reaches 400 wickets: Stats

Spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja made a mark in Saurashtra's 2025/26 Ranji Trophy opener against Karnataka at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. Jadeja took seven wickets as Karnataka, opting to bat first, racked up 372 in the first innings. With this, the left-arm spinner completed his 25th First-Class five-wicket haul and reached 400 wickets in red-ball cricket. Here are the key stats.

Spell Jadeja takes five of first six wickets Jadeja gave Saurashtra two early breakthroughs in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Nikin Jose. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair added a 146-run stand, taking Karnataka past 170. Saurashtra finally broke through, with Jadeja dismissing the duo before the 200-run mark. With Karnataka down to 214/5, Smaran Ravichandran (77) and Shreyas Gopal (56) powered them past 320. Smaran then became Jadeja's fifth victim.

Information Jadeja completes his seven-fer Jadeja went on to dismiss M Venkatesh and Mohsin Khan to complete his seven-wicket haul. The spinner conceded 124 runs from 42 overs, including nine maidens. Jaydev Unadkat, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, and Sammar Gajjar scalped a wicket each.

Numbers Jadeja attains these feats As mentioned, Jadeja recorded his 25th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. He hasn't played for India so far. The 35-year-old spinner also raced past 400 wickets in his 95th red-ball appearance. He has an average of under 27 in the format. As of now, Jadeja also has six match hauls of 10 wickets. His economy rate is under 3.