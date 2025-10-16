'Only time you...': Virat Kohli's cryptic message goes viral

The uncertainty regarding the remaining international careers of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continues to grow. Amid the rising speculations, Kohli's latest post on X has further left the fans perplexed. Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with India. They also left Test cricket in May 2025 after a rough patch in red-ball cricket. The two players will now feature in the impending ODI series in Australia.

Comeback Kohli included in ODI squad against Australia Both Kohli and Rohit have been included in India's squad for the upcoming three-ODI series Down Under, starting October 19 at Perth's Optus Stadium. This will be the duo's first appearance for India since their title-winning Champions Trophy run earlier this year. Ahead of this much-anticipated series, Kohli took to the social media platform X to post a cryptic message: "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up."

Speculation Speculations around Kohli's ODI future Kohli's tweet has sent fans and analysts into a frenzy as he is eyeing a spot in India's squad for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. The cryptic message has further fueled discussions about his future in the 50-over format of cricket. Notably, Kohli last played an ODI on March 9 this year against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.