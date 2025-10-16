Injured Glenn Maxwell takes up coaching role in WBBL
What's the story
Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has taken on an assistant coaching role with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The move comes as part of his recovery from an arm injury suffered while bowling in New Zealand. Although the star batter is currently sidelined, this new role will help keep him active during the rehabilitation process. Here are further details.
Coaching debut
Maxwell's 1st assignment as a coach
Maxwell, 37, will be joining the Stars for next week's Spring Challenge. His first assignment as a coach will be against Adelaide Strikers on October 21. The move is seen as an opportunity for Maxwell to explore his post-playing career options and gain experience in a new role within the sport. Even though he has retired from ODI cricket, Maxwell continues to be a part of Australia's T20I side.
Continued involvement
Third-most T20I runs for Australia
According to ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell has the third-most runs for Australia in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter has racked up 2,833 runs from 124 matches at an average of 29.51. His strike rate of 156.00 is the highest among batters with 1,200 T20I runs. Maxwell has the joint-most centuries in the format (5) along with India's Rohit Sharma.