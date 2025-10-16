Maxwell is currently recovering from an injury

Injured Glenn Maxwell takes up coaching role in WBBL

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has taken on an assistant coaching role with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The move comes as part of his recovery from an arm injury suffered while bowling in New Zealand. Although the star batter is currently sidelined, this new role will help keep him active during the rehabilitation process. Here are further details.