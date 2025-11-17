IPL 2026: Was Abhishek Nayar behind Russell's release at KKR? 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a shocking move by releasing West Indies star Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The decision has drawn criticism from former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif , who believes Russell's release was unjustified. Russell, who retired from international T20Is earlier this year, has been with KKR for over 11 years and scored over 2,500 runs while taking 122 wickets for the franchise.

Coaching impact Kaif questions KKR's decision amid coaching changes Kaif, in his YouTube channel, questioned the rationale behind Russell's release, especially since he was on a ₹12 crore contract. He said, "Russell's release is not right. ₹12 crore is not a big amount really for a player like him." Kaif also hinted that the recent appointment of Abhishek Nayar as head coach may have influenced this decision. "I feel the straight answer to his release is Abhishek Nayar. He wants to make his own team."

Replacement concerns Kaif believes KKR will struggle to find a replacement Kaif stressed that KKR would find it hard to replace Russell, even with multiple players like Cameron Green. He said, "The quality and power that Russell has, even four players like Cameron Green cannot cover that." The former Indian international emphasized on Russell's unique ability to hit long sixes and win matches from seemingly impossible situations.

Strategic move KKR's decision to release Russell is not a wrong 1 Despite the criticism, some analysts believe that KKR's decision to release Russell was strategic. They argue that the team can always sign him back at a cheaper price in the mini-auction. The franchise also has three players who can replicate Russell's batting prowess: Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh. This makes his absence less of a priority for KKR going into the auction.