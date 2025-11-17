IPL 2026: Was Abhishek Nayar behind Russell's release at KKR?
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a shocking move by releasing West Indies star Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The decision has drawn criticism from former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who believes Russell's release was unjustified. Russell, who retired from international T20Is earlier this year, has been with KKR for over 11 years and scored over 2,500 runs while taking 122 wickets for the franchise.
Coaching impact
Kaif questions KKR's decision amid coaching changes
Kaif, in his YouTube channel, questioned the rationale behind Russell's release, especially since he was on a ₹12 crore contract. He said, "Russell's release is not right. ₹12 crore is not a big amount really for a player like him." Kaif also hinted that the recent appointment of Abhishek Nayar as head coach may have influenced this decision. "I feel the straight answer to his release is Abhishek Nayar. He wants to make his own team."
Replacement concerns
Kaif believes KKR will struggle to find a replacement
Kaif stressed that KKR would find it hard to replace Russell, even with multiple players like Cameron Green. He said, "The quality and power that Russell has, even four players like Cameron Green cannot cover that." The former Indian international emphasized on Russell's unique ability to hit long sixes and win matches from seemingly impossible situations.
Strategic move
KKR's decision to release Russell is not a wrong 1
Despite the criticism, some analysts believe that KKR's decision to release Russell was strategic. They argue that the team can always sign him back at a cheaper price in the mini-auction. The franchise also has three players who can replicate Russell's batting prowess: Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh. This makes his absence less of a priority for KKR going into the auction.
Team balance
KKR's focus on building a balanced team
The KKR management is also focused on building a more balanced team. The side was successful in the past because most players could bat and bowl well. Without Russell, they can give their lower-order keys to Rinku, allowing him flexibility in batting order. This way, they can fill the overs lost without Russell with someone like Cameron Green in the 'Impact Player' era of IPL.