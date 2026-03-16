Abhishek Sharma can attain these feats in IPL 2026 

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season gears up to kick off from March 28, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be banking on opener Abhishek Sharma to shine. Despite a lackluster performance in the recent ICC T20 World Cup, he is expected to bounce back and deliver. Abhishek, who has emerged as one of the most dangerous T20 openers going around, can attain some major milestones in IPL 2026. Let's have a look at them.

Elite list Abhishek can become fourth batter with this milestone Across 77 IPL matches, Abhishek has scored 1,816 runs in 73 innings at an average of 27.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,753 runs of his runs have come for SRH at an average of 26.56 and a strike rate of 162.16. The southpaw can become the fourth batter to complete 2,000 runs for SRH. He would join the likes of David Warner (4014), Shikhar Dhawan (2768), and Kane Williamson (2101).

Information 100 sixes for SRH Abhishek has clocked 96 sixes for SRH in IPL. He could become the second batter after Warner to complete a century of sixes for the Orange Army. The Australian clocked 143 sixes in this regard. Heinrich Klaasen, who has 88 sixes in SRH colors, can also attain this landmark in the upcoming season.

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Seasonal stats Only batter with this feat Abhishek has crossed the 400-run mark in each of the last two seasons. In IPL 2024, he played a key role in SRH's journey to the final by scoring 484 runs at strike rate of 204.21. Last season, he scored 439 runs while striking at an impressive 193.39. No other batter has enjoyed multiple IPL seasons of 400-plus runs while striking at 190-plus. Abhishek can further become the first batter to clock this tally thrice.

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