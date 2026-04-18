SRH's Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Dashing Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has gone past 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The southpaw reached the milestone with a fine fifty in the IPL 2026 affair against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Abhishek entered the game, needing 55 runs to reach the landmark. He ended up smashing a 22-ball 59.

Stats Abhishek slams his 11th IPL fifty Abhishek started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals in 2018, playing three games that season. He switched to SRH in 2019 and has not looked back. With his latest effort, Abhishek has got to 2,004 runs from 83 IPL games (80 innings) at an average of 27-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes 11 fifties and a hundred. His strike rate is 167.55.

50-plus scores 6th fifty under 20 balls Earlier in the ongoing season, Abhishek became the first player ever to score five IPL fifties in less than 20 balls, as per Cricbuzz. And now, he recorded his 6th IPL fifty in less than 20 balls. He smashed a 15-ball fifty versus CSK before ending up with a 22-ball 59. He smoked six fours and 4 sixes.

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Abhishek in SRH colors Fourth-most runs for SRH Over 1,900 (1,941) of Abhishek's runs have come for SRH at an average of 26-plus and a strike rate of 166.89. Only David Warner (4,014), Shikhar Dhawan (2,518), and Kane Williamson (2,101) have tallied more IPL runs for the franchise. Meanwhile, Warner (143) and Abhishek happen (113) happen to be the only batters with 100-plus sixes for the Orange Army.

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