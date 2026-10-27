Abhishek Sharma completes 6,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Abhishek, who made his professional debut in 2017, took 220 T20s (2167 innings) to complete 6,500 runs (now 6,606).

While the southpaw averages around 33, his staggering strike rate of 178-plus is the best for any batter with at least 2,000 runs, as per Cricinfo.

His tally of 11 tons is the most for any Indian in T20s.

Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (22) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (13) have registered more centuries in all T20 cricket.

Abhishek also has 40 half-centuries besides 429 sixes.