Abhishek Sharma completes 6,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has crossed the 6,500-run mark in the T20 format. The left-handed batter achieved this milestone with his seventh run in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Abhishek went on to smoke a record-breaking 113 off just 38 balls. He smashed nine fours and 11 sixes as the visitors accomplished the 199-run target with 40 balls to spare. Here we look at his stats and records.
Stats
Best strike rate in the format
Abhishek, who made his professional debut in 2017, took 220 T20s (2167 innings) to complete 6,500 runs (now 6,606).
While the southpaw averages around 33, his staggering strike rate of 178-plus is the best for any batter with at least 2,000 runs, as per Cricinfo.
His tally of 11 tons is the most for any Indian in T20s.
Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (22) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (13) have registered more centuries in all T20 cricket.
Abhishek also has 40 half-centuries besides 429 sixes.
Information
Most 130-plus scores in T20s
While Abhishek owns the joint-third-most hundreds in T20 history, his tally of four 130-plus scores is the most for any batter. His career-best 148 came against Bengal in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also scored 135 for India against England last year.
IPL
Here are his IPL stats
Abhishek has also scored a major chunk of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener has smashed 2,379 runs from 92 IPL games at an average of nearly 30 (SR: 171.27).
His tally includes two tons and 13 half-centuries.
Each of the last three IPL seasons has seen Abhishek hammer 400-plus runs while striking at 190-plus.
T20s
Four tons in T20Is
Earlier this month, Abhishek became just the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.
Across 70 games, the batter has now raced to 2,240 runs at an average of 33.43.
He now has four tons and 14 half-centuries.
Abhishek's strike rate of 196.83 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
403 of his runs have come across nine games against NZ at 50.37. This includes three fifties, one ton, and a stunning strike rate of 244.24.
Feats
More records for Abhishek
With his third maximum in the game, Abhishek became the third Indian to complete 150 sixes in T20I cricket (now 158).
Rohit Sharma (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) are the only other Indians with this milestone.
Abhishek now also owns the joint-second-most T20I tons (4).
The youngster is only behind Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who have five such scores each.