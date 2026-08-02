Abhishek Sharma slams 233 in Punjab inter-district match: Details here 

Abhishek's stellar performance in the Punjab Inter-District match comes amid a rough patch in his international cricket career.

The 25-year-old batsman had a disappointing outing on India's recent tour of Zimbabwe, scoring just 11 runs in three innings at an average of 3.66.

This was part of a larger struggle where he averaged just 18.44 with a strike rate of 162.74 since the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.