Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Abhishek Sharma slams 233 in Punjab inter-district match: Details here 
Abhishek Sharma slams 233 in Punjab inter-district match: Details here 
Abhishek hit 25 sixes in the innings

Abhishek Sharma slams 233 in Punjab inter-district match: Details here 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 02, 2026
04:23 pm
What's the story

Indian batting ace Abhishek Sharma has sent the internet into a frenzy with his explosive innings of 233 runs off just 91 balls. The left-handed batsman achieved this feat while playing for Amritsar in a Punjab Inter-District Senior match against Tarn Taran. He hit an incredible 25 sixes and 15 fours during his innings, which had a strike rate of over 256. His efforts powered Amritsar to a massive 533/8 (50 overs) while batting first.

Performance analysis

Abhishek's stellar performance amid international struggles

Abhishek's stellar performance in the Punjab Inter-District match comes amid a rough patch in his international cricket career.

The 25-year-old batsman had a disappointing outing on India's recent tour of Zimbabwe, scoring just 11 runs in three innings at an average of 3.66.

This was part of a larger struggle where he averaged just 18.44 with a strike rate of 162.74 since the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Struggles continue

His struggles in international cricket

Abhishek's struggles in international cricket have been evident over the past few months.

He scored 131 runs in five T20Is against England at an average of 26.2 and just 49 runs in two matches against Ireland at an average of 24.5.

In his last 10 T20I innings, he has managed to score just one half-century, which has raised concerns about his form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissal issues

Concerns over his technique 

Abhishek's manner of dismissals has also been a cause for concern.

He was dismissed by Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani in all three games he played against them.

His dismissals were due to similar mistakes, indicating a lack of control against pace outside off stump.

This has raised questions about his technique and ability to handle different types of bowling attacks at the international level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Highlights! 

ADVERTISEMENT