Abhishek Sharma slams 233 in Punjab inter-district match: Details here
What's the story
Indian batting ace Abhishek Sharma has sent the internet into a frenzy with his explosive innings of 233 runs off just 91 balls. The left-handed batsman achieved this feat while playing for Amritsar in a Punjab Inter-District Senior match against Tarn Taran. He hit an incredible 25 sixes and 15 fours during his innings, which had a strike rate of over 256. His efforts powered Amritsar to a massive 533/8 (50 overs) while batting first.
Performance analysis
Abhishek's stellar performance amid international struggles
Abhishek's stellar performance in the Punjab Inter-District match comes amid a rough patch in his international cricket career.
The 25-year-old batsman had a disappointing outing on India's recent tour of Zimbabwe, scoring just 11 runs in three innings at an average of 3.66.
This was part of a larger struggle where he averaged just 18.44 with a strike rate of 162.74 since the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Struggles continue
His struggles in international cricket
Abhishek's struggles in international cricket have been evident over the past few months.
He scored 131 runs in five T20Is against England at an average of 26.2 and just 49 runs in two matches against Ireland at an average of 24.5.
In his last 10 T20I innings, he has managed to score just one half-century, which has raised concerns about his form.
Dismissal issues
Concerns over his technique
Abhishek's manner of dismissals has also been a cause for concern.
He was dismissed by Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani in all three games he played against them.
His dismissals were due to similar mistakes, indicating a lack of control against pace outside off stump.
This has raised questions about his technique and ability to handle different types of bowling attacks at the international level.
Twitter Post
Highlights!
ABHISHEK SHARMA MAKES A STATEMENT 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2026
- He smashed 233 runs from just 91 balls with 15 fours & 25 sixes against Tarn Taran Men Sr in the One Day District match pic.twitter.com/QV4k83Oo5e