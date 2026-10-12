Is Abhishek Sharma the most ruthless batter in T20I history?
What's the story
Arguably the most destructive opener going around, Abhishek Sharma recently crossed the 2,000-run mark in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat during the third T20I against West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. He ended up scoring a blistering 69 off just 30 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes along the way. On this note, we look at how ruthless Abhishek has been in T20I cricket.
Milestone
Strike rate of nearly 200
According to Cricinfo, Abhishek reached the 2,000-run mark in his 65th T20I match.
His strike rate of 195.95 is the best among batters with at least 500 runs in this format.
Among players from Full Member teams, New Zealand's Finn Allen trails Abhishek with a strike rate of 170.73.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the next Indian on this list with a strike rate of 164.31.
Impact
Big knocks and big impact
Each of Abhishek's 17 50-plus scores in T20Is has come at a strike rate of 180-plus.
Abhishek's strike rate has been under 200 in just four of these knocks.
Six of his 50-plus scores have seen him strike at 240 or more, while Abhishek has played two such knocks with 300-plus strike rates.
Notably, 14 of these knocks have come in winning causes.
Abhishek already owns seven Player-of-the-Match awards in the format.
Information
Abhishek has dominated these calendar years
Abhishek's 921 T20I runs this year have come at a strike rate of 206.5. He made 859 runs in 2025 while striking at 193.46. No other batter has recorded 500-plus runs in a calendar year while striking at 190 or more.
Records
Other notable records of Abhishek in T20Is
Last month, Abhishek scored the fastest T20I century by a Full Member team batter against Afghanistan, off just 30 balls.
His 54-ball 135 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last year remains the highest individual T20I score by an Indian.
Abhishek's maiden T20I hundred came only in his second international appearance, against Zimbabwe in 2024.
He also owns the joint-second-fastest T20I fifty against an FM team, off 14 balls against New Zealand earlier this year.