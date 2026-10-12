Is Abhishek Sharma the most ruthless batter in T20I history?

Each of Abhishek's 17 50-plus scores in T20Is has come at a strike rate of 180-plus.

Abhishek's strike rate has been under 200 in just four of these knocks.

Six of his 50-plus scores have seen him strike at 240 or more, while Abhishek has played two such knocks with 300-plus strike rates.

Notably, 14 of these knocks have come in winning causes.

Abhishek already owns seven Player-of-the-Match awards in the format.