Abhishek scripts T20 Asia Cup history with third successive fifty

India's Abhishek Sharma has set a new record by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup . The left-handed batsman surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and India's Virat Kohli, who had held the previous records. Abhishek achieved this feat during his innings of 61 off just 31 balls against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

Record-breaking performance Abhishek surpasses Rizwan and Kohli With his latest innings, Abhishek has taken his total runs in the tournament to an impressive 309 from six innings. This was his third successive fifty. This surpasses Rizwan's tally of 281 runs in 2022 and Kohli's score of 276 runs in the same year. Abhishek's strike rate (204.64) has also been equally impressive, making him a key player for India in this Asia Cup campaign.

Summary Summary of the game Abhishek's aggressive start against Sri Lanka helped India set a strong foundation for their innings. He was dismissed at 92/3 by skipper Charith Asalanka but not before leaving an indelible mark on the match. The Men in Blue ended up getting to a score of 202/5. SL managed to tie the contest thanks to a hundred from Pathum Nissanka. However, India prevailed in the Super Over.