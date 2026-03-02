Abhishek Sharma strikes at 184.84 against Jofra Archer (T20s): Stats

India and England will lock horns in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This is the same venue where Abhishek Sharma hammered England with a blazing and historic century last year. Abhishek, who has had a mixed bag in the ongoing T20 World Cup, is set to face a fired-up Jofra Archer . Have a look at his match-up.

Record Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer Abhishek and Archer clashed in the five-match T20I series in India last year. While India won the series 4-1, the left-handed opener dominated England's speedster. According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek hammered him for 61 runs off 33 balls without being dismissed. The tally includes a strike rate of 184.84. Archer conceded 4 sixes and 7 fours to Abhishek.

Form Current form in T20 WC 2026 In the ongoing tournament, Abhishek has had a poor run by his standards, scoring a solitary half-century (55 vs Zimbabwe). He bagged ducks in his first three matches. On the other hand, Archer has been bowling at an express pace. Despite being expensive, the right-arm seamer has taken 10 wickets from seven matches at an average of 22.50.

