Here's how Gill supported Abhishek amid latter's T20 WC struggles 

Abhishek Sharma had a rough start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with three consecutive ducks. The disappointing performance took a toll on his mental state. Reflecting on the experience, he revealed that he had contacted his childhood friend Shubman Gill during that difficult time. At the recent BCCI Naman Awards, both players shared an honest conversation about this phase of Abhishek's career.

Banter Here's what Gill said When asked if he had advised Abhishek before the tournament, Gill humorously replied, "No.1 T20I batsman in the world ko kaun advice dega" (Who is going to give advice to the world's No. 1 T20I batter?). The reply drew laughter from the audience while also showing his support for his teammate. This light-hearted exchange showed their camaraderie and mutual respect as players.

Request 'Give me your bat, otherwise...': Abhishek on his lean patch Abhishek quickly turned the tables on the conversation by bringing up his own lean patch. He said, "Maine hi message kiya tha isko 3 duck ke baad ke mujhe bat de de, isse pehle koi aur record bann jae" (I was the one who messaged him after three ducks and told him to give me his bat, otherwise some other unwanted record would have been made). Notably, Gill was among the most notable omissions from India's T20 WC squad.

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Support Abhishek preferred Gill's bat over his own During this tough phase, Gill had told Abhishek, "Usne bola tha, tu kar lega" (He told me, you'll manage it). When asked whose bat he preferred the most, Abhishek didn't think twice. He said it was Shubman's. In response to this revelation, Gill jokingly added another layer to their friendship with a cheeky comment: "Woh mere bat se hi khelta hai hamesha" (He plays with my bat all the time anyway).

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