Duleep Trophy: Abid Mushtaq helps North Zone beat West Zone

North Zone's Anshul Kamboj top-scored with 60 in the first innings, taking them from a precarious 161/7 to 251. Ayush Badoni earlier scored 51 (57).

Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande took four wickets for WZONE.

North Zone took a 64-run first-innings lead after bowling West out for 187 in 65.4 overs. Abid Mushtaq shone with a fifer (5/39 in 25.4 overs).