Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats

A look at his T20I stats

Abrar made his T20I debut in April 2024. Playing his 38th match, the Pakistan spinner has raced to 52 wickets with an average of under 18. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.67. His best bowling returns in the format (4/9) came against the UAE in Sharjah. Notably, most of his T20I wickets have come against Sri Lanka (12 at 12.66).