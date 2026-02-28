Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has completed 50 wickets in T20Is. Ahmed reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Abrar, who made a comeback to the side for this clash, touched the 50-wicket mark by dismissing Kamil Mishara. He picked two more wickets to finish with 3/23 from 4 overs.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
Abrar made his T20I debut in April 2024. Playing his 38th match, the Pakistan spinner has raced to 52 wickets with an average of under 18. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.67. His best bowling returns in the format (4/9) came against the UAE in Sharjah. Notably, most of his T20I wickets have come against Sri Lanka (12 at 12.66).
Information
Over 100 wickets in T20s
Ahmed, who has been Pakistan's go-to wrist-spinner, has got to 109 wickets in T20 cricket at 20.47. Apart from representing the national side, the leg-spinner has featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).