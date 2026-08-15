Manchester United lose against Ruben Amorim's AC Milan in pre-season
What's the story
Manchester United suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Ruben Amorim's AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly match. The game took place in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday. Harry Maguire had given United an early lead before Milan equalized via Samuel Chukwueze. Patrick Dorgu restored United's advantage after the break. However, Milan turned the tables with three goals after being 2-1 behind, while Bruno Fernandes also missed a penalty for the Red Devils during the match.
Match highlights
Maguire gives United early lead as Milan equalize
The match started on a high note for Manchester United as Maguire scored from Fernandes's corner in the second minute.
Amad Diallo almost doubled their lead soon after, but Senne Lammens denied Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Milan equalized in the 37th minute when Goncalo Ramos assisted Chukwueze for a tap-in.
The goal shifted the momentum of the match, with Milan taking control.
However, Fernandes'ss penalty was saved just before half-time, denying United a chance to go into the break with an advantage.
Final minutes
Milan punish United with three 2nd-half goals
Dorgu scored after capitalizing on a poor pass by Filippo Terracciano, but United couldn't hold onto their lead as Alphadjo Cisse leveled the score again in the 57th minute.
Milan took the lead for the first time in the 68th minute, thanks to Ramos's header from Chukwueze's cross.
The Rossoneri doubled their advantage in the 71st minute when Loftus-Cheek scored after racing down the right flank.
Despite introducing substitutes like Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, United couldn't turn things around in their last pre-season match before starting their Premier League campaign next weekend.
Information
Here are the match stats
United had six shots on target from 10 attempts. Milan managed nine shots on target from 13 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Milan outwit United 21-12. Milan had 60.90% ball possession and completed 87 final-third passes.
Do you know?
Rashford comes on for United
Marcus Rashford came on as a 2nd half substitute for his first United game in 20 months. He had a great chance in the 82nd minute to score United's third, but missed. Under Amorim, Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa in the 2nd half of 2024-25 before he spent the entire season on loan at Barcelona in 2025-26.
Information
Amorim will be pleased with result against his former side
Amorim will be pleased with his side's effort ahead of the Serie A season. He joined Milan this summer after being out of work since being sacked by United in January 2026. Amorim will want to build on from this result and use it as a platform.
Twitter Post
MUFC go down!
Defeat in our final pre-season game.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2026