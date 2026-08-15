Manchester United lose against Ruben Amorim's AC Milan in pre-season

Dorgu scored after capitalizing on a poor pass by Filippo Terracciano, but United couldn't hold onto their lead as Alphadjo Cisse leveled the score again in the 57th minute.

Milan took the lead for the first time in the 68th minute, thanks to Ramos's header from Chukwueze's cross.

The Rossoneri doubled their advantage in the 71st minute when Loftus-Cheek scored after racing down the right flank.

Despite introducing substitutes like Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, United couldn't turn things around in their last pre-season match before starting their Premier League campaign next weekend.