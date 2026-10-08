Achievements of Team India under chief selector Ajit Agarkar
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar recently bowed out as the chairman of India's senior men's selection committee. The former Indian pacer concluded his tenure on October 4. Under his leadership from July 2023 to October 2026, India clinched several major titles. Although some bold calls raised eyebrows, the ICC trophies topped it. Take a look at Team India's achievements of Team India under the former chief selector.
Unbeaten streak
Unbeaten run in ODI WC 2023; T20 World Cup glory
The first landmark with Agarkar at the helm was reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final. India had a phenomenal run of unbeaten games before suffering heartbreak in the final.
In less than a year, India ended their wait for the elusive ICC trophy. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup without losing a match.
The Rohit-led side defeated South Africa in the final in Barbados.
Asia Cup
Two Asia Cup titles
Along with the ICC trophies, India also won two successive Asia Cup titles.
The first was in 2023, when India lifted the cup in the ODI format. India bowled out hosts Sri Lanka for just 50 in the final.
Last year, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India claimed the T20 Asia Cup title. The side defeated Pakistan in the final.
Information
Other achievements under Agarkar
Under Rohit, India also won the ICC Champions Trophy last year. India became only the second side to claim multiple Champions Trophy titles (outright). In 2023, India won the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou. The side repeated the feat this year, winning another gold.