Adam Milne records second-best T20I figures for NZ against India
What's the story
Team India racked up 191/8 (20 overs) in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. While Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan slammed whirlwind half-centuries, seamer Adam Milne took four wickets. Milne, the pick of their bowlers, recorded the second-best figures for New Zealand against India in the format. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Milne dismisses these batters
Milne perturbed the Indian openers after the Kiwis elected to field.
Swinging the ball both ways, Milne first dismissed Abhishek Sharma (1) in the second over.
The Kiwi seamer then kept Sanju Samson at bay, removing him in the next over.
Returning at the death, Milne got rid of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His final figures read 4-0-19-4.
Information
Milne enters elite list
According to Cricbuzz, Milne now has the best bowling returns for a New Zealand pacer against India in T20Is. Overall, among the Kiwi players, he is only behind his skipper, Mitchell Santner (4/11 in Nagpur, 2016).
Career
A look at his career numbers
Milne, who made his T20I debut in 2010, recorded his third four-wicket haul in T20Is. He also owns a fifer.
In 60 T20Is, the right-arm seamer has raced to 60 wickets at an average of 24.39. His tally includes an economy rate of 8.41.
Overall, Milne has accounted for 282 wickets from 247 T20s at an average of under 24.