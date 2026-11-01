Adam Milne records second-best T20I figures for NZ against India

Milne perturbed the Indian openers after the Kiwis elected to field.

Swinging the ball both ways, Milne first dismissed Abhishek Sharma (1) in the second over.

The Kiwi seamer then kept Sanju Samson at bay, removing him in the next over.

Returning at the death, Milne got rid of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His final figures read 4-0-19-4.