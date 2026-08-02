Adil Rashid becomes highest wicket-taker in The Hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Southern Brave kept their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing season of The Hundred by defeating London Spirit by five wickets. The match, played at Lord's, saw Brave restrict Spirit to just 105/10 in the first innings. Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who took two wickets, went past left-arm pacer Tymal Mills to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the men's Hundred. Here we look at his stats and records.
Match highlights
A vital spell from Rashid
Spirit were going well at 44/1 when Rashid trapped James Rew for 11. He later claimed the vital wicket of Liam Livingstone (5).
The leggie's 20 balls in the game resulted in 17 runs and two wickets.
While Jofra Archer claimed a four-fer (4/9), Marcus Stoinis struck thrice to finish with 3/17.
Though Brave's chase wasn't as easy as expected, they eventually won by three balls to spare.
Stats
A look at Rashid's numbers
Across 45 games in The Hundred, Rashid has raced to 52 wickets at an average of 19.48, as per Cricinfo. His economy reads 7.39.
Mills (51) is currently the only other bowler to complete a half-century of wickets in this tourney.
Notably, Rashid is the only spinner to touch the 40-wicket mark at The Hundred.
His five outings this season have resulted in seven wickets (ER: 6).
Career
Over 400 wickets in the T20 format
Coming to his overall T20 stats, Rashid has claimed 425 wickets across 374 matches.
He averages 22.47 and owns an economy rate of 7.48. The tally includes 11 four-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 4/2.
169 of his wickets have come across 150 T20Is at 23.28.