Adil Rashid becomes highest wicket-taker in The Hundred: Key stats 

Across 45 games in The Hundred, Rashid has raced to 52 wickets at an average of 19.48, as per Cricinfo. His economy reads 7.39.

Mills (51) is currently the only other bowler to complete a half-century of wickets in this tourney.

Notably, Rashid is the only spinner to touch the 40-wicket mark at The Hundred.

His five outings this season have resulted in seven wickets (ER: 6).