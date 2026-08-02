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Home / News / Sports News / The Hundred: Jofra Archer claims his best T20 figures 
The Hundred: Jofra Archer claims his best T20 figures 
Archer took four wickets for just nine runs

The Hundred: Jofra Archer claims his best T20 figures 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 02, 2026
10:18 am
What's the story

In a thrilling The Hundred encounter at Lord's, Southern Brave defeated London Spirit by five wickets. The match was highlighted by an impressive performance from England's Jofra Archer, who took four wickets for just nine runs. These are now his best T20 figures, which helped bowl out the Spirit for a mere 105 runs. Here are further details.

Bowling prowess

Bowlers put on a show for Brave

Brave's bowlers put on a show, with Marcus Stoinis also impressing with his bowling.

He took three wickets for 17 runs, taking his tally to nine in four matches.

Meanwhile, Archer was particularly brilliant with the old ball. The dangerous Dewald Brevis (1) was his first victim.

He also went on to trap half-centurion Jonny Bairstow (56) before dismissing a couple of tail-enders.

Though Brave's chase wasn't as easy as expected, they eventually won by three balls to spare.

Archer 

Best T20 returns for Archer 

Archer's 20 deliveries in the game resulted in just nine runs and four wickets.

As per Cricinfo, this was his third T20 four-fer and also his best figures in the format.

The England pacer has now completed 275 wickets from 217 matches in T20 cricket.

While he averages 23.41, his economy rate is an impressive 8.06.

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The Hundred 

22 wickets in The Hundred

Notably, Archer had claimed just a solitary wicket in his previous four outings this season.

Overall, he has raced to 22 wickets in The Hundred at 21.77 (19 matches).

Coming to his T20I stats, Archer has recorded 64 wickets in just 49 matches at an average of 23.54 (ER: 8.34).

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