The Hundred: Jofra Archer claims his best T20 figures 

Brave's bowlers put on a show, with Marcus Stoinis also impressing with his bowling.

He took three wickets for 17 runs, taking his tally to nine in four matches.

Meanwhile, Archer was particularly brilliant with the old ball. The dangerous Dewald Brevis (1) was his first victim.

He also went on to trap half-centurion Jonny Bairstow (56) before dismissing a couple of tail-enders.

Though Brave's chase wasn't as easy as expected, they eventually won by three balls to spare.