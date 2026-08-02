The Hundred: Jofra Archer claims his best T20 figures
What's the story
In a thrilling The Hundred encounter at Lord's, Southern Brave defeated London Spirit by five wickets. The match was highlighted by an impressive performance from England's Jofra Archer, who took four wickets for just nine runs. These are now his best T20 figures, which helped bowl out the Spirit for a mere 105 runs. Here are further details.
Bowling prowess
Bowlers put on a show for Brave
Brave's bowlers put on a show, with Marcus Stoinis also impressing with his bowling.
He took three wickets for 17 runs, taking his tally to nine in four matches.
Meanwhile, Archer was particularly brilliant with the old ball. The dangerous Dewald Brevis (1) was his first victim.
He also went on to trap half-centurion Jonny Bairstow (56) before dismissing a couple of tail-enders.
Though Brave's chase wasn't as easy as expected, they eventually won by three balls to spare.
Archer
Best T20 returns for Archer
Archer's 20 deliveries in the game resulted in just nine runs and four wickets.
As per Cricinfo, this was his third T20 four-fer and also his best figures in the format.
The England pacer has now completed 275 wickets from 217 matches in T20 cricket.
While he averages 23.41, his economy rate is an impressive 8.06.
The Hundred
22 wickets in The Hundred
Notably, Archer had claimed just a solitary wicket in his previous four outings this season.
Overall, he has raced to 22 wickets in The Hundred at 21.77 (19 matches).
Coming to his T20I stats, Archer has recorded 64 wickets in just 49 matches at an average of 23.54 (ER: 8.34).