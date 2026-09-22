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Home / News / Sports News / Adil Rashid ruled out of SL ODI series: Here's why
Adil Rashid ruled out of SL ODI series: Here's why
Rashid is England's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Adil Rashid ruled out of SL ODI series: Here's why

By Parth Dhall
Sep 22, 2026
08:17 pm
What's the story

Veteran England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which started on September 22, due to a hand injury. The 38-year-old sustained the injury while fielding at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident occurred during England's 3-0 T20I series clean sweep over their Asian rivals. Spinner Rehan Ahmed replaced Rashid in the XI for the ODI series opener.

Confirmation

Harry Brook confirms Rashid's unavailability

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook confirmed that Rashid would miss the ODI series opener at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on Tuesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that Rashid will not be available for Thursday's match at Headingley and Sunday's game at the Kia Oval due to a "right hand injury."

Replacement

Rashid's absence filled by Rehan Ahmed

Rashid is England's second-highest ODI wicket-taker with 243 wickets, only behind Sir James Anderson (269).

His absence from the squad at Chester-le-Street has been filled by his leg-spinning protege Rehan Ahmed.

England's XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.

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