Rashid is England's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Adil Rashid ruled out of SL ODI series: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 08:17 pm Sep 22, 202608:17 pm

What's the story

Veteran England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which started on September 22, due to a hand injury. The 38-year-old sustained the injury while fielding at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident occurred during England's 3-0 T20I series clean sweep over their Asian rivals. Spinner Rehan Ahmed replaced Rashid in the XI for the ODI series opener.