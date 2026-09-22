Adil Rashid ruled out of SL ODI series: Here's why
What's the story
Veteran England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which started on September 22, due to a hand injury. The 38-year-old sustained the injury while fielding at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident occurred during England's 3-0 T20I series clean sweep over their Asian rivals. Spinner Rehan Ahmed replaced Rashid in the XI for the ODI series opener.
Confirmation
Harry Brook confirms Rashid's unavailability
England's white-ball captain Harry Brook confirmed that Rashid would miss the ODI series opener at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on Tuesday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that Rashid will not be available for Thursday's match at Headingley and Sunday's game at the Kia Oval due to a "right hand injury."
Replacement
Rashid's absence filled by Rehan Ahmed
Rashid is England's second-highest ODI wicket-taker with 243 wickets, only behind Sir James Anderson (269).
His absence from the squad at Chester-le-Street has been filled by his leg-spinning protege Rehan Ahmed.
England's XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.