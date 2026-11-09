Zimbabwe-Afghanistan 1st Test ends in draw; double-centurion Craig Ervine shines
What's the story
Craig Ervine scored a match-saving 206*, helping Zimbabwe draw the first Test against Afghanistan. The game, played in Sharjah, ended in a draw after Zimbabwe batted through the final day despite gaining a healthy lead. It was a high-scoring affair with as many as seven centuries. The result leaves the two-match series level. Here are the key stats.
Match progression
Summary of the 1st innings
Electing to bat first on a flat track, Zimbabwe scored a massive 504, with Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett both scoring centuries.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qias Ahmad took three wickets each for the Afghans.
In reply, Afghanistan put up a strong batting performance, scoring 514 and taking a narrow lead. Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, and Rahmat Shah hammered tons.
Final day
Summary of the third innings
Despite a slender deficit, Zimbabwe were 38/2 early in their second innings. However, Taylor and Bennett steadied the ship with an 82-run stand.
While Antum Naqvi and Wesley Madhevere also contributed with 50-plus scores, Ervine stood out with his unbeaten double-ton.
Ervine and Madhevere took the visitors to 523/5 before the two captains shook hands in the final session on Day 5.