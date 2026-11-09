Zimbabwe-Afghanistan 1st Test ends in draw; double-centurion Craig Ervine shines

Electing to bat first on a flat track, Zimbabwe scored a massive 504, with Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett both scoring centuries.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qias Ahmad took three wickets each for the Afghans.

In reply, Afghanistan put up a strong batting performance, scoring 514 and taking a narrow lead. Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, and Rahmat Shah hammered tons.