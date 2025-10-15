Decoding Afghanistan bowlers with five-wicket hauls against Bangladesh in ODIs
Afghanistan demolished Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series in Abu Dhabi on October 14. Afghanistan won the contest by 200 runs, bowling Bangladesh out for a score of 93. Earlier, the Afghans scored 293/9. Bilal Sami claimed solid five-wicket haul, becoming the 3rd Afghan bowler to attain the feat against Bangladesh in ODIs. We decode the bowlers with three-fers.
Allah Ghazanfar - 6/26
In November 2024, young Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar put on a brilliant performance. He picked six wickets for 26 runs from 6.3 overs. This caused Bangladesh's score to tumble from 120/2 to an all-out 143 in mere 8.4 overs. Afghanistan had earlier scored 235/10 before the Bangladeshis folded for 143. Ghazanfar still owns the best figures in all Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODIs.
Rashid Khan - 5/17
In the 2nd ODI of the 2025 three-match series between the two sides, ace spinner Rashid Khan clocked a splendid fifer against the Bangladesh outfit. Rashid claimed his 6th five-wicket haul in ODIs and achieved the same with figures worth 5/17 from 8.3 overs. Notably, the Tigers perished for 109 runs after Afghanistan scored 190. Rashid finished the series with 11 wickets.
Bilal Sami - 5/33
Bilal was brilliant against Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI, picking 5/33 from 7.1 overs. He conceded at 4.60 runs an over. Playing just his 2nd ODI, he opened his account. He owns 5 wickets from 2 matches at 11.60. Overall, Bilal became the 4th bowler in AFG-BAN ODIs with a five-wicket haul.