Afghanistan achieve historic milestone in ICC ODI rankings: Details here 

Since their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have come a long way in international cricket.

They have won 96 of their 191 ODIs, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09.

Their historic victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and a maiden semi-final appearance at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup are major milestones in their cricketing journey.