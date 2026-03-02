Afghanistan set to play three ODIs, one Test in India
Afghanistan are set to tour India for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) released the schedule for this historic tour on Monday. Notably, the Test one-off Test match is scheduled to be played in New Chandigarh from June 6. This will be India's 31st venue to host Test cricket.
ODI series to kick off on June 14
The ODI series will see Afghanistan take on India in three matches. After the opener in Dharamshala on June 14, the teams will clash again on June 17 in Lucknow and June 20 in Chennai. All ODI matches are scheduled to start at 1:30pm IST. Afghanistan's last bilateral series against India in India was in 2024. The hosts won the three-match T20I series.
Afghanistan's only Test appearance against hosts India
Afghanistan's only Test appearance against India in India was in 2018. Notably, India claimed an innings win in that match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Match.