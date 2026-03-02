Afghanistan set to play three ODIs, one Test in India

Match venues

ODI series to kick off on June 14

The ODI series will see Afghanistan take on India in three matches. After the opener in Dharamshala on June 14, the teams will clash again on June 17 in Lucknow and June 20 in Chennai. All ODI matches are scheduled to start at 1:30pm IST. Afghanistan's last bilateral series against India in India was in 2024. The hosts won the three-match T20I series.