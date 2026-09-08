Afghanistan to host Bangladesh, Zimbabwe in UAE: Details here
What's the story
Afghanistan are gearing up for a busy home season, hosting Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in October and November. The series will feature matches across all three formats of the game. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has yet to confirm the venues for these matches, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Schedule
Test match and ODI tri-series
The series will kick off with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh on October 9.
This is just six days after the Asian Games T20 tournament final in Japan, provided Afghanistan reach that stage.
Following the Test, an ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe will take place from October 17-23.
Each team will play once before the top two face off in a final.
Upcoming fixtures
T20I series followed by 2 Tests
After the ODI tri-series, Afghanistan will play a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe from October 27 to November 1.
The two teams will then clash in two Test matches, the first from November 5-9 and the second from November 13-17.
This year alone, Afghanistan have already played one Test match against India in June in New Chandigarh.
Official statement
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan on the series
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed his excitement for the upcoming series, saying, "We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team."
He added that playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide their players valuable competitive opportunities and offer their supporters an exciting period of international cricket.