Afsar Zazai slams his second 50-plus score in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Afsar Zazai saved Afghanistan from an early collapse in the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He helped the Afghans cross the 200-run mark after they slumped to 154/6. This was after Zimbabwe scored 339 in the first innings. While Afghanistan later perished for 217, Zazai smashed a fine 63. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Zazai rescues Afghanistan
Zazai came in after skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi left Afghanistan reeling at 100/4 in 26.5 overs.
The former steadied the ship with Rahmat Shah, but the Afghans were down to 154/6 in 45.2 overs.
Zazai then found a reliable partner in Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, as the duo added 41 runs.
While the Zimbabwe bowlers applied the brakes, Zazai stayed till the end. He fell for 63 off 119 balls (7 fours).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Zazai raced to his second 50-plus score in Tests, a tally that includes a century.
According to Cricinfo, the right-handed batter, who made his debut in 2018, now has 441 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 25.94.
This was his 22nd half-century in First-Class cricket (6 tons). His red-ball tally includes 3,390 runs at an average of around 35.