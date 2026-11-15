Afsar Zazai slams his second 50-plus score in Tests: Stats

Zazai came in after skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi left Afghanistan reeling at 100/4 in 26.5 overs.

The former steadied the ship with Rahmat Shah, but the Afghans were down to 154/6 in 45.2 overs.

Zazai then found a reliable partner in Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, as the duo added 41 runs.

While the Zimbabwe bowlers applied the brakes, Zazai stayed till the end. He fell for 63 off 119 balls (7 fours).