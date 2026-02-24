South Africa have edge in Ahmedabad: Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope has acknowledged that South Africa may have an edge in Ahmedabad, where they have played most of their games during the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, he also stressed that his team is ready to adapt quickly when they meet in their next Super 8 clash on Thursday. "It's certainly a factor," Hope said WI's massive 107-run win over Zimbabwe on Monday.
Hope on West Indies's familiarity with Ahmedabad
Hope also noted that several players in the West Indies squad are familiar with Ahmedabad from franchise cricket and international matches. "When you play in a venue for so many games in a short span, you would have an advantage. That's reality," said Hope on SA's advantage. "We've played there before, so it wouldn't be completely alien to us." The captain emphasized that the key will be to adapt quickly as South Africa would be more familiar with the conditions.
SA have played four games in Ahmedabad
SA, who have won each of their five games in the ongoing competition, have played four times in Ahmedabad. In their last outing, they thrashed hosts India by 76 runs to register a series of records. WI are yet to play a game at the said venue.
Hope reflects on West Indies's win over Zimbabwe
The West Indies team is coming off a convincing 107-run victory over Zimbabwe, which Hope described as nearly a complete game. He said, "There's always areas you can improve, but when you get 250-plus on the board in a T20 game, you must be happy as a batting unit." The captain also praised Shimron Hetmyer's continued success at No. 3 and spinner Gudakesh Motie for his return to form after some time away from the game.
West Indies hammer Zimbabwe, continue unbeaten run
West Indies hammered Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Being invited to bat, the Windies showed their firepower by smashing 254/6, the second-highest total in the tournament. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell slammed blazing half-centuries. In a clinical defense, WI bowled Zimbabwe out for 147. Gudakesh Motie took four wickets.