South Africa have edge in Ahmedabad: Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope has acknowledged that South Africa may have an edge in Ahmedabad, where they have played most of their games during the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, he also stressed that his team is ready to adapt quickly when they meet in their next Super 8 clash on Thursday. "It's certainly a factor," Hope said WI's massive 107-run win over Zimbabwe on Monday.

Adaptation strategy Hope on West Indies's familiarity with Ahmedabad Hope also noted that several players in the West Indies squad are familiar with Ahmedabad from franchise cricket and international matches. "When you play in a venue for so many games in a short span, you would have an advantage. That's reality," said Hope on SA's advantage. "We've played there before, so it wouldn't be completely alien to us." The captain emphasized that the key will be to adapt quickly as South Africa would be more familiar with the conditions.

Information SA have played four games in Ahmedabad SA, who have won each of their five games in the ongoing competition, have played four times in Ahmedabad. In their last outing, they thrashed hosts India by 76 runs to register a series of records. WI are yet to play a game at the said venue.

Advertisement

Team momentum Hope reflects on West Indies's win over Zimbabwe The West Indies team is coming off a convincing 107-run victory over Zimbabwe, which Hope described as nearly a complete game. He said, "There's always areas you can improve, but when you get 250-plus on the board in a T20 game, you must be happy as a batting unit." The captain also praised Shimron Hetmyer's continued success at No. 3 and spinner Gudakesh Motie for his return to form after some time away from the game.

Advertisement