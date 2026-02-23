T20 World Cup: West Indies hammer Zimbabwe, continue unbeaten run 

West Indies hammered Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Being invited to bat, the Windies showed their firepower by smashing 254/6, the second-highest total in the tournament. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell slammed blazing half-centuries. In a clinical defense, WI bowled Zimbabwe out for 147. Gudakesh Motie took four wickets.

Start Hetmyer lifts WI after early blow Electing to field, Zimbabwe kept WI quiet in the first two overs. While Brandon King (9) departed early, Hetmyer and Shai Hope added a rapid 37-run stand to steady the ship. Although Hope perished, the next few overs saw Hetmyer hammer the Zimbabwe spinners, including skipper Sikandar Raza. He raced to 50 off just 19 balls. And WI crossed 100 in the 10th over.

Dismissal Hetmyer falls for 85 Rovman Powell, who was earlier struggling to time the ball, also joined Hetmyer in the six-hitting fest. Taking the Windies to 169/2 in just 14 overs, both Hetmyer and Powell looked set to further torment the bowlers. After hitting Graeme Cremer for another maximum, Hetmyer fell to him while slogging one. He smashed 85 off 34 balls (7 fours and 7 sixes).

Hitting prowess Powell, Rutherford continue the hammering Powell also continued his show, completing his half-century off 29 balls. In the 17th over, Blessing Muzarabani dismissed the Windies dasher for a 35-ball 59 (4 fours and 4 sixes). Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd came out all guns blazing, getting WI past 200 in the 17th over. The latter (21 of 10 balls) fell to Richard Ngarava in the 19th over.

Information Rutherford, Holder ace finish Rutherford and Jason Holder gave a masterclass in death-over hitting, collecting 18 runs off the final over. The former returned unbeaten on 31 off 13 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes).

Records Second-highest total in T20 WCs As mentioned, WI's 254/6 is now the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. This was only the second 250-plus total in the tournament, behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in 2007. WI also posted the highest T20I total against Zimbabwe. They recorded 19 sixes, the joint-most in a T20 World Cup innings alongside the Netherlands' 19 against Ireland in 2014.

Information Fastest T20 WC fifty for WI According to Cricbuzz, Hetmyer's 19-ball fifty is now the fastest for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history. He held the previous record (off 22 balls against Scotland at Eden Gardens).

Milestone 1,500 T20I runs; career-best score Earlier in the innings, Hetmyer raced to 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He became the 11th WI batter to reach this special milestone. Hetmyer, who slammed his ninth T20I half-century, now has 1,564 runs from 70 innings at an average of 24.82. His tally includes a strike rate of 138.89. Hetmyer's 85 against Zimbabwe is now his highest score in T20Is.