Aiden Markram plays down IPL captaincy speculations for LSG
What's the story
Aiden Markram, the South African batter, has played down speculation about his potential captaincy of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming IPL season. The buzz began after Rishabh Pant stepped down as LSG's captain and was traded to Delhi Capitals for Kuldeep Yadav. Despite being a strong candidate due to his experience as South Africa's T20 captain, Markram said there are other "quality leaders" who could take on the role.
Captaincy comments
'I've got no idea'
When asked about the possibility of leading LSG next year, Markram said, "I've got no idea."
He added that he was not too concerned about it as there are some quality leaders in the current group.
His comments come after leading Manchester Super Giants (MSG) at The Oval on Sunday night.
"They can decide whatever they think is best. There's some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet."
Game performance
MSG have lost 3 consecutive games
Markram had scored 67 runs in his first four innings of The Hundred but found some form with a quick 26-ball 50 on Sunday night.
However, MSG has lost three consecutive games after winning the first two, and may have to win their last three matches to make it to the knockout stages.
Despite his struggles, Markram was hopeful about finding his rhythm and flow in future games.
Stats
Has Markram led in IPL before?
Markram was named the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for the 2023 IPL season.
As the Orange Army finished last in the standings with just four wins from 10 games, Markram was sacked from the role.
Markram, who has also been South Africa's designated T20I skipper, has played 115 of his 243 T20 games as a captain.
Besides him, Mitchell Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, is the other obvious leadership candidate from LSG's 2026 squad.
Nicholas Pooran has also captained West Indies previously.