Aiden Markram plays down IPL captaincy speculations for LSG

When asked about the possibility of leading LSG next year, Markram said, "I've got no idea."

He added that he was not too concerned about it as there are some quality leaders in the current group.

His comments come after leading Manchester Super Giants (MSG) at The Oval on Sunday night.

"They can decide whatever they think is best. There's some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet."