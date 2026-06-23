IPL: Rishabh Pant returns to DC; Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG
What's the story
In a major player swap ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) have traded in Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While the Indian batter returns to DC, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move to LSG as part of the player trade. The IPL governing council confirmed the high-profile trade on Tuesday. Here are further details.
Pant
Pant returns to DC
Pant rejoined the Capitals, where he had played for nine seasons from 2016 to 2024. He has made a whopping 111 appearances, the most by any player for DC. Pant also led the side in 43 matches over four seasons from 2021 to 2024. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, LSG bought him for a whopping ₹27 crore, the highest bid in IPL history. DC have traded Pant in at a revised fee of ₹15 crore.
Kuldeep
Kuldeep joins LSG at his current price
Meanwhile, Kuldeep joins LSG after a successful five-season stint with DC. After joining the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist-spinner took 72 wickets in 65 matches, becoming one of the tournament's most successful wicket-takers. He is one of India's best white-ball bowlers and will join LSG at his current price of ₹13.50 crore.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
🚨 Announcement 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.
Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.
More Details ▶️ https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo
Result
Pant earlier left LSG's captaincy
Under Pant, LSG finished 10th in IPL 2026. After another lackluster run, Pant stepped down as their captain. However, speculations have been rife about his removal from the role. During his two-season stint with LSG, Pant scored 581 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate of 135.7. His underwhelming performances with the bat and LSG's disappointing results had been under constant scrutiny.