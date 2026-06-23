IPL: Rishabh Pant returns to DC; Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG

Pant

Pant returns to DC

Pant rejoined the Capitals, where he had played for nine seasons from 2016 to 2024. He has made a whopping 111 appearances, the most by any player for DC. Pant also led the side in 43 matches over four seasons from 2021 to 2024. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, LSG bought him for a whopping ₹27 crore, the highest bid in IPL history. DC have traded Pant in at a revised fee of ₹15 crore.