SMAT 2025/26: Ajinkya Rahane races past 7,500 T20 runs

Ajinkya Rahane powered Mumbai to a nine-wicket win over Odisha in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. The match, played in Lucknow, saw Mumbai chase down 168 in just 16 overs. Rahane led the charge with an unbeaten 95 (56). He added 74 and 94 runs with Sarfaraz Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, respectively. Notably, Rahane also raced past 7,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Knock Rahane's counter-attacking knock While Sarfaraz took time to find his feet, Rahane came in with a counter-attacking intent. The latter looked solid, helping Mumbai hammer 74 runs in the Powerplay. Despite Sarfaraz's dismissal in the sixth over, Rahane didn't slow down and anchored the chase along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Rahane's 56-ball 96* was laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 169.64).

Stats Rahane crosses 7,500 T20 runs As mentioned, Rahane now has over 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. In 291 matches, the Indian batter has racked up 7,531 runs at an average of 30.36. He has a strike rate of 125.99. Rahane slammed his 53rd T20 fifty in addition to two tons. His tally includes 375 runs from 20 T20Is at an average of 20.83 for Team India.

Information Most T20 runs for Mumbai Rahane, who has played domestic T20s for only Mumbai, has raced to 1,727 runs at 20.83 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This was his 14th half-century in the tournament. Rahane also became Mumbai's highest run-scorer in T20s, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav (1,717).