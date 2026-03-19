Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar seeks extension: Will BCCI agree?

Ajit Agarkar, Team India's chief selector, has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to extend his contract till the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. The request comes after the Indian side won three ICC titles during his tenure. The BCCI has discussed the request but hasn't made a final decision yet, according to The Times of India.

Tenure highlights Three ICC titles under Agarkar's leadership Agarkar, one of India's greatest ODI bowlers, has been the men's selection committee's chairman since 2023. His initial term was extended by a year. Under his leadership, India has won three ICC titles, including successive T20 World Cups (2024 and 2026) and the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, India were on a downward spiral in Tests, having suffered historic home defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

Team changes Transition phase across formats With Agarkar at the helm, India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. The former all-rounder has also overseen a difficult transition period in Tests with the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin. New captains were appointed during this time as well - Shubman Gill for Tests and Suryakumar Yadav for T20Is.

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