Numbers that define Akeal Hosein's exploits in Powerplay (T20s)

After struggling in the first few games of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have found a reliable spinner in Akeal Hosein. The Windies left-arm spinner has been among the wickets lately. More importantly, he is shining with his economical spells. Against Delhi Capitals, he dismissed the dangerous KL Rahul in the Powerplay. Have a look at his T20 exploits in the first six overs.

Wickets His numbers in IPL In a short IPL career, Hosein has taken eight wickets from six games at an average of 21.00, including a four-fer. Three of his wickets have come in the first six overs at nearly 30. His economy in this phase reads 7.33. A potent spinner for the Powerplay, Hosein has bowled 40 dot balls, proving his mettle.

T20 numbers What about his T20 numbers? As per ESPNcricinfo, Hosein is the only spinner to have taken more than 100 T20 wickets in the Powerplay. Across 214 T20s, the West Indies spinner owns 102 wickets at an average of 29.55. His economy rate reads 7.15. Notably, 40 of those wickets have come in internationals. No other bowler has as many in this phase in T20Is.

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Information Hosein tops this list According to ESPNcricinfo, Hosein has the most Powerplay wickets among spinners in T20s since 2023. His tally reads 74 wickets from 155 innings (ER: 31.39). Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is the only other spinner with 50-plus wickets in this regard (54).

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