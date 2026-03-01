Australia's Alana King records career-best WODI figures against India: Stats

Australia routed India 3-0 in the WODI series after winning the final game at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Being invited to bat, the Aussies racked up 409/7, now their third-highest total in WODIs. They were powered by tons from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. In response, India perished for 224, with Alana King being the pick of Australia's bowlers. She took four wickets.

Chase challenges India's top order crumbles under pressure India's chase got off to a rocky start as opener Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck. Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues tried to stabilize the innings with a 52-run partnership for the second wicket. However, upon Rawal's dismissal (27) in the eighth over, things went downhill quickly for India. Rodrigues (42 off 29 balls) was also dismissed soon after by Ashleigh Gardner.

Middle-order woes A disappointing end for India Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 25 runs off 33 balls, became Alana King's first victim. King then dismissed Richa Ghosh (18) and Kashvee Gautam (0) in the same over. Toward the end, Deepti Sharma (29) and Sneh Rana put up a fight with a 63-run stand for the eighth wicket. However, King trapped Deepti in front to end India's hopes. She conceded just 33 runs in her four overs.

