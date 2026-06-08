Where Alexander Zverev stands in Big Titles race: Stats
What's the story
Germany's Alexander Zverev finally broke his Grand Slam title drought by winning the 2026 French Open. He defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling five-set final on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match lasted nearly four hours, with Zverev winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1. This was Zverev's first Grand Slam title after losing three previous finals, including one at Roland Garros. Zverev now has 11 Big Titles.
Career milestones
Maiden Grand Slam title
With this win, Zverev has become the fourth player to have won all four Big Titles at least once (Grand Slam, Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and Olympics). The German star joined legends Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic. Zverev owns 11 Big Titles, including seven Masters 1000. He has won the ATP Finals twice, besides winning the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Information
Who tops the Big Title tally?
Djokovic tops the tally of Big Titles by a fair distance. He owns 72 such honors, including a record 24 at Grand Slams. Zverev's immediate rivals in this race are Carlos Alcaraz (15) and Jannik Sinner (16).
Career
A look at Zverev's numbers
Zverev is now the third German man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win a Grand Slam title. The last German man with this feat was Boris Becker (at the 1996 Australian Open). Overall, Zverev has now raced to 25 men's singles titles. He has a win-loss record of 555-232, including 125-40 at Grand Slams. Zverev is 45-10 at Roland Garros.