Where Alexander Zverev stands in Big Titles race: Stats

Career

A look at Zverev's numbers

Zverev is now the third German man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win a Grand Slam title. The last German man with this feat was Boris Becker (at the 1996 Australian Open). Overall, Zverev has now raced to 25 men's singles titles. He has a win-loss record of 555-232, including 125-40 at Grand Slams. Zverev is 45-10 at Roland Garros.