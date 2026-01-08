Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh buys ₹26cr flat in Mumbai

Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma , has purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai for ₹26.3 crore. The property is located at Ahuja Towers in Prabhadevi and boasts a carpet area of 2,760.4 sq. ft, per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in December 2025 with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.31 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Property details A look at Sajdeh's new apartment The newly acquired apartment by Sajdeh comes with three dedicated car parking spaces. The deal was struck with Ajinkya DY Patil and Puja Anjinkya Patil. Interestingly, Sharma also owns a flat in the same building but on the 29th floor, per GQ India. His luxury apartment spans over 6,000 square feet and is valued at ₹30 crore according to Housing.com.

Location advantage Why Prabhadevi is a preferred location Prabhadevi, where Sajdeh's new apartment is located, offers seamless connectivity to Mumbai's major business districts and lifestyle hubs. The area can be accessed via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road, and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line. It also provides easy access to Bandra-Worli Sea Link for smooth north-south connectivity.

Urban development Prabhadevi's transformation into a prestigious destination Over the years, Prabhadevi has transformed into a prestigious residential and commercial destination with luxury high-rise developments and premium office spaces. It is located close to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and BKC. Major landmarks of Mumbai including retail destinations, healthcare facilities and reputed educational institutions are also close to Prabhadevi.