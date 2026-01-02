SA20: Ferreira shines with bat, ball, gloves in single game
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter in the ongoing SA20 League 2025-26, Donovan Ferreira put on a spectacular all-round show for Joburg Super Kings. The match against Durban Super Giants, which took place at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium, ended in a tie, resulting in the first-ever Super Over in SA20 history. Ferreira was at his all-round best in the game as he starred with bat, ball, and gloves. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Ferreira's explosive batting and strategic wicketkeeping
Ferreira played a key role with his bat, scoring an unbeaten 33 off just 10 balls at an incredible strike rate of 330. His innings included four sixes, as the Super Kings finished at 205-4 batting first. He later bowled a tight spell (4-0-24-1) on a track where over 400 runs were scored. Ferreira also shone with the gloves as he ran out Eathan Bosch on the last ball of Durban's chase, taking the encounter to a tie.
Super over showdown
Durban Super Giants match Joburg's total, super over ensues
As the match went into the super over, Richard Gleeson bowled economically, conceding only five runs. With just six runs needed to win, Rilee Rossouw hit two fours off Noor Ahmed's first three balls, ensuring Joburg Super Kings's third consecutive victory and top spot on the table with 13 points. Notably, Ferreira kept the wickets for his team in the Super Over.
Stats
Ferreira goes past 500 SA20 runs
During his latest outing, Ferreira went past 500 runs in the SA20. He has now raced to 506 runs across 35 games at an average of 24.09. His strike rate is a stunning 157.14. With the ball, he has claimed 13 wickets in the tourney at a sensational average of 16.84. His economy of under six is stellar to say the least (5.91).