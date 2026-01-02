SA20: Ferreira shines with bat, ball, gloves in single game

In a thrilling encounter in the ongoing SA20 League 2025-26, Donovan Ferreira put on a spectacular all-round show for Joburg Super Kings. The match against Durban Super Giants, which took place at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium, ended in a tie, resulting in the first-ever Super Over in SA20 history. Ferreira was at his all-round best in the game as he starred with bat, ball, and gloves. Here are further details.

Match highlights Ferreira's explosive batting and strategic wicketkeeping Ferreira played a key role with his bat, scoring an unbeaten 33 off just 10 balls at an incredible strike rate of 330. His innings included four sixes, as the Super Kings finished at 205-4 batting first. He later bowled a tight spell (4-0-24-1) on a track where over 400 runs were scored. Ferreira also shone with the gloves as he ran out Eathan Bosch on the last ball of Durban's chase, taking the encounter to a tie.

Super over showdown Durban Super Giants match Joburg's total, super over ensues As the match went into the super over, Richard Gleeson bowled economically, conceding only five runs. With just six runs needed to win, Rilee Rossouw hit two fours off Noor Ahmed's first three balls, ensuring Joburg Super Kings's third consecutive victory and top spot on the table with 13 points. Notably, Ferreira kept the wickets for his team in the Super Over.