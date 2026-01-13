Alyssa Healy announces retirement from cricket: Her final series revealed

Australian women's cricket team skipper Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement from all forms of the game. The 35-year-old recently revealed the same on theWillow Talk podcast. "Officially coming out today, that you hear this, actually retiring from cricket at the end of the Indian series," Healy said on the show. She added that it was not an easy decision, but one that had to be made eventually.

Decision factors Retirement decision influenced by injuries and mental strain Healy revealed that her retirement decision was influenced by several factors, including the mental toll of recent years and recurring injuries. "It's been a long time coming. The last few years have been probably more mentally draining than anything else," she said on the podcast. The wicketkeeper-batter also hinted at her dwindling motivation to continue playing at the highest level.

Career highlights A look at her career numbers Healy has had an illustrious career, playing 10 Women's Tests for Australia and scoring 489 runs at an average of 30.56. She has also played in 123 WODIs, amassing 3,563 runs at an average of 35.98 with a strike rate of nearly 100 and a highest score of 170. In 162 WT20Is, Healy has hammered 3,054 runs at an average of 25.45. Her strike rate is nearly 130.