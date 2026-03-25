Amelia Kerr makes records with her 2nd Women's T20I hundred

Amelia Kerr's brilliant century and all-round performance helped New Zealand defeat South Africa by a whopping 92 runs in the fifth and final WT20I at Hagley Oval. The win not only secured a dominant victory for the Kiwis but also clinched the five-match series 4-1. Batting first, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 194/6 in their allotted overs, with Kerr scoring an impressive 105 off just 55 balls. South Africa eventually limped to 102/9 in their allotted overs.

Kerr Kerr powers NZ to a strong total Kerr's innings, which included 19 fours and a six, was the highlight of New Zealand's innings. She was ably supported by Georgia Plimmer (27) and Brooke Halliday (26), while late contributions from Maddy Green and others pushed the total close to the 200-run mark. Despite taking three wickets, Ayabonga Khaka couldn't stop New Zealand from finishing strongly.

Numbers 1st White Ferns player to hit two WT20I tons Kerr's 105 off 55 balls saw her race to a tally of 1,912 runs from 96 matches (77 innings) at 32.96. In addition to two centuries, she owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 matches against SA-W (12 innings), Kerr has amassed 487 runs (100s: 1, 50s: 3). Kerr is now the 1st NZ-W batter to smash two centuries in women's T20Is.

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