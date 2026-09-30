WI's Amir Jangoo slams his second ODI ton: Key stats
What's the story
After scoring 58* in the series opener, West Indies batter Amir Jangoo smashed a fine century against India at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd ODI, Jangoo showed his counter-attack at No. 4. He added an innings-defining 182-run stand with Shai Hope, completing his second ton in the format.
Knock
Jango shines in Guwahati
John Campbell and Shai Hope put the Windies innings in cruise control after Keacy Carty departed early. The duo added 110 runs before Campbell fell in the 19th over.
This exposed Jango at No. 4, who joined forces with Hope. The two then punished India for the next 20-plus overs, adding 182 runs.
While Hope brought up his ton in the 39th over, Jango reached three figures shortly after Hope departed.
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Jangoo departs for 114
Jangoo's blitz didn't stop as WI closed in on 350. He was at 59 off 54 balls before getting to his ton off 70 balls. In the 43rd over, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jangoo for 114 off 77 balls (13 fours and 3 sixes).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Jangoo's second successive 50-plus score in ODIs. He smashed an unbeaten 58 in the first ODI.
Overall, Jangoo now has four 50-plus scores in ODIs, including two tons.
In 11 ODIs (9 innings), the Windies batter now has 400 runs at a remarkable average of 57.14.
Notably, Jangoo has a strike rate of 143.33 against India in ODIs.
Do you know?
Second-fastest ODI ton for WI against India
According to Cricbuzz, Jangoo now has the second-fastest ODI ton for West Indies against India (by balls). He is only behind Campbell, who scored a 65-ball century in the same innings.
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Record stand for WI
Hope and Jangoo added 182 (131), West Indies' fifth-highest partnership for any wicket against India in ODIs. This also marked WI's highest stand for the third wicket against India in the format.