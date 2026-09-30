WI's Amir Jangoo slams his second ODI ton: Key stats

John Campbell and Shai Hope put the Windies innings in cruise control after Keacy Carty departed early. The duo added 110 runs before Campbell fell in the 19th over.

This exposed Jango at No. 4, who joined forces with Hope. The two then punished India for the next 20-plus overs, adding 182 runs.

While Hope brought up his ton in the 39th over, Jango reached three figures shortly after Hope departed.