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Home / News / Sports News / Amir Jangoo scores his second ODI fifty: Key stats
Amir Jangoo scores his second ODI fifty: Key stats
Jangoo scored an unbeaten 58 (43) against India

Amir Jangoo scores his second ODI fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 27, 2026
07:30 pm
What's the story

West Indies racked up 295/7 against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. However, the Windies were poised for a 320-plus total after openers John Campbell and Justin Greaves added 135 runs. While Greaves scored a ton, Kuldeep Yadav brought WI down to 198/5. However, Amir Jangoo added crucial runs at the end, completing his half-century.

Match dynamics

Jangoo adds finishing touch

From 135/1, the Windies, who were asked to bat, slumped to 198/5 in the 35th over.

Jangoo and Roston Chase then put the WI innings back on track with a 52-run stand.

While the Windies lost two more wickets, Jangoo returned unbeaten on 58. Off 43 balls, he scored 7 fours and a six. His strike rate was 134.88.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Jangoo raced to his second half-century in ODIs. He also owns a ton.

Across 10 ODIs (8 innings), the Windies batter now has 286 runs at an average of 47.66. This includes a strike rate of 88.54.

This was Jangoo's maiden half-century away from home in five innings.

Overall, he owns 12 half-centuries in List A cricket.

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