Amir Jangoo scores his second ODI fifty: Key stats

As mentioned, Jangoo raced to his second half-century in ODIs. He also owns a ton.

Across 10 ODIs (8 innings), the Windies batter now has 286 runs at an average of 47.66. This includes a strike rate of 88.54.

This was Jangoo's maiden half-century away from home in five innings.

Overall, he owns 12 half-centuries in List A cricket.