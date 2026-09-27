Amir Jangoo scores his second ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies racked up 295/7 against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. However, the Windies were poised for a 320-plus total after openers John Campbell and Justin Greaves added 135 runs. While Greaves scored a ton, Kuldeep Yadav brought WI down to 198/5. However, Amir Jangoo added crucial runs at the end, completing his half-century.
Match dynamics
Jangoo adds finishing touch
From 135/1, the Windies, who were asked to bat, slumped to 198/5 in the 35th over.
Jangoo and Roston Chase then put the WI innings back on track with a 52-run stand.
While the Windies lost two more wickets, Jangoo returned unbeaten on 58. Off 43 balls, he scored 7 fours and a six. His strike rate was 134.88.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Jangoo raced to his second half-century in ODIs. He also owns a ton.
Across 10 ODIs (8 innings), the Windies batter now has 286 runs at an average of 47.66. This includes a strike rate of 88.54.
This was Jangoo's maiden half-century away from home in five innings.
Overall, he owns 12 half-centuries in List A cricket.