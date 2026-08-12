Andre Russell becomes third batter with 800 T20 sixes: Stats
What's the story
Barbados Tridents narrowly defeated Jamaica Kingsmen in their opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 season. The latter were down and out while chasing 207 at Kingston's Sabina Park before an onslaught from Andre Russell reignited their chances. Though his heroics couldn't power Jamaica to glory, the dasher accomplished the milestone of 800 T20 sixes during his stay. Here we decode his stats and records.
Match highlights
Russell powers Kingsmen with explosive knock
The Kingsmen were reeling at 60/5 in the ninth over when Russell arrived to bat.
The all-rounder went on a rampage, scoring 68 off just 38 balls with nine sixes and not a single four.
His blistering innings brought the hosts close to an incredible recovery.
However, with 15 runs needed off the final over, Ramon Simmonds kept his cool for Barbados and dismissed Russell to seal Barbados's five-run victory.
Record achievement
Russell joins these names
With his eighth six in the game, Russell became just the third batter to complete 800 T20 sixes (now 801).
As per Cricinfo, the dasher joined his former West Indies teammates Chris Gayle (1,056) and Kieron Pollard (1,001).
Nicholas Pooran (776), another WI star, is the only other batter with 700-plus sixes in this format.
Meanwhile, Russell's tally of fours in this format is 647.
Stats
10,000 T20 runs loading for Russell
Coming to his T20 numbers, Russell has now raced to 9,852 runs across 603 matches and 520 innings.
He has an average of 26.06 and an incredible strike rate of 166.72.
The Jamaican all-rounder has scored 36 half-centuries and two centuries in his career to date.
1,122 of his runs and 95 of his sixes have come in T20Is. He retired from the format last year.
Bowling prowess
Only all-rounder with this double
Apart from his batting prowess, Russell is also known for his bowling.
The right-arm pacer has picked 529 T20 wickets at an average of 25.7 (ER: 8.86).
The tally includes 10 four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
It must be noted that Russell is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format.
No other all-rounder even owns the T20 double of 9,000 runs and 400 wickets.
CPL
Russell gets to this CPL feat
During his stay against the Tridents, Russell also went past 2,000 CPL runs.
He has now raced to 2,036 runs across 118 games in the competition at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 169.66 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
This includes 171 sixes.
As he has also taken 102 wickets in the competition at an economy of 8.94, Russell became the first all-rounder with the CPL double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.
IPL
Over 220 sixes in IPL
223 of Russell's sixes came in the Indian Premier League.
Across 140 matches in the league, Russell hammered 2,651 runs with a strike rate of 174.17.
With the ball, he snapped 123 wickets at an average of 23.27 (ER: 9.51).
Russell, who was a talisman for the Kolkata Knight Riders, retired from IPL after the 2025 edition.
The veteran has not clocked 100 or more sixes in any other franchise T20 league.