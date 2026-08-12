Andre Russell becomes third batter with 800 T20 sixes: Stats 

The Kingsmen were reeling at 60/5 in the ninth over when Russell arrived to bat.

The all-rounder went on a rampage, scoring 68 off just 38 balls with nine sixes and not a single four.

His blistering innings brought the hosts close to an incredible recovery.

However, with 15 runs needed off the final over, Ramon Simmonds kept his cool for Barbados and dismissed Russell to seal Barbados's five-run victory.