Andrew Balbirnie becomes third Ireland batter with 10 ODI tons

Ireland's chase was off to a slow start. Despite a fruitful 48-run opening stand, the hosts were down to 53/2 in 11.3 overs.

Balbirnie, who added a few valuable partnerships, kept Ireland alive in the chase. Taking them past 200, Balbirnie completed his century.

While Rashid Khan's spell proved to be a game-changer, Balbirnie smashed a 119-ball 109 (9 fours and 3 sixes).