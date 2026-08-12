Andrew Balbirnie becomes third Ireland batter with 10 ODI tons
What's the story
Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie brought up his 10th century in ODIs on Wednesday. The star opener reached the landmark while chasing 344 against Afghanistan in the 4th ODI at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Balbirnie held his fort despite losing batting partners in regular intervals. He became the third batter with 10 ODI centuries for Ireland. Here are the key stats.
Chase
Balbirnie bolsters Ireland's chase
Ireland's chase was off to a slow start. Despite a fruitful 48-run opening stand, the hosts were down to 53/2 in 11.3 overs.
Balbirnie, who added a few valuable partnerships, kept Ireland alive in the chase. Taking them past 200, Balbirnie completed his century.
While Rashid Khan's spell proved to be a game-changer, Balbirnie smashed a 119-ball 109 (9 fours and 3 sixes).
Numbers
Balbirnie joins these batters
As mentioned, Balbirnie became the third batter to have scored 10 centuries for Ireland in ODIs. He joined Paul Stirling (14) and William Porterfield (11).
In a stellar career, Balbirnie has raced to 3,416 runs from 120 ODIs at an average of 32.53. His tally also includes 17 half-centuries.
His highest ODI score of 145* also came against Afghanistan.
Information
Over 700 ODI runs against Afghanistan
According to Cricinfo, Balbirnie now has 776 runs from 28 ODIs at an average of 32.33 against Afghanistan. This was his second ODI century in addition to four half-centuries against this side.