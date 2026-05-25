Andrew McDonald addresses exclusion of 'Big Three' from ODI tours

Australia 's head coach Andrew McDonald has addressed the absence of key pacers Pat Cummins , Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc from the upcoming ODI tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh. He said there is a "misconception" about their exclusion. The trio missed the first half of IPL due to different injury issues. However, Cummins and Hazlewood are set to play in IPL playoffs that coincide with the start of Pakistan tour.

Schedule strain Australia's busy international cricket calendar Australia's busy international cricket calendar has no international cricket between June 21 and August 13. This is ahead of the ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe starting October 2027. Despite their absence in these white-ball tours, all three players are committed to representing Australia until at least the end of this World Cup cycle.

Selection strategy We just don't feel like it's the best time: McDonald McDonald clarified that the decision to exclude these players isn't a case of them picking and choosing which series to play. He stressed that these decisions are based on managing their fitness for the demanding schedule ahead. "We just don't feel like it's the best time for them to play," he said, dispelling any notions of players selectively participating in matches.

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Rest rationale Decision made by medical and strength staff The decision for the players to skip the ODI series was made by Australia's medical and strength and conditioning staff. They decided that after the IPL, it would be best for these players to rest. The trio will undergo strength training and a gradual increase in red-ball loads leading up to the two-Test series against Bangladesh in August.

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Trust factor McDonald emphasizes need for trust in player management decisions McDonald emphasized the need for trust in their player management decisions. He said, "I think there needs to be a lot of trust in what we're doing to be able to get them there." The coach also acknowledged the challenge of managing an aging squad, saying, "I don't know whether I can say this publicly, because they might have a crack at me, but we are getting older. So that's going to create some different management challenges."