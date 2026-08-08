Will Australian Test stars withdraw from IPL 2027? McDonald reacts 

Australia's packed cricket calendar includes six ODIs in Zimbabwe and South Africa, three Tests in South Africa, eight white-ball games at home against England, four home Tests against New Zealand, a five-Test tour of India, a one-off 150th anniversary home Test against England in March, and then a five-Test tour of England in June and July.

There may also be a World Test Championship final added to the list. The ODI World Cup will take place in October and November.