Will Australian Test stars withdraw from IPL 2027? McDonald reacts
What's the story
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that tough decisions may be on the cards regarding the participation of Test players in next year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The warning comes as Australia gears up for a grueling schedule of 20 Tests and 14 white-ball games over the next year. This includes the 2027 ODI World Cup and the Ashes in England. The management of fast bowlers is especially critical with the Ashes series approaching.
Schedule scrutiny
Australia's packed cricket calendar
Australia's packed cricket calendar includes six ODIs in Zimbabwe and South Africa, three Tests in South Africa, eight white-ball games at home against England, four home Tests against New Zealand, a five-Test tour of India, a one-off 150th anniversary home Test against England in March, and then a five-Test tour of England in June and July.
There may also be a World Test Championship final added to the list. The ODI World Cup will take place in October and November.
Player availability
Players on IPL lists
Five of Australia's current first-choice Test and ODI players, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and Travis Head, are on IPL lists.
However, this may change after the retention deadline and auction later this year.
ODI wicketkeeper and Test back-up Josh Inglis is also part of Lucknow Super Giants's current squad.
Coaching perspective
McDonald's take on IPL's impact
McDonald acknowledged the discussions around IPL and its impact on player management.
"I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players," he told Cricinfo.
"To expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out."
Availability concerns
Concerns over player availability
There have been concerns over the availability of players like Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins for the IPL due to injury issues.
Last season, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were frustrated when these players arrived late to the tournament while managing various injuries under CA's guidance.
This has raised questions about their commitment to both national and franchise cricket.
Strategic decisions
Selectors criticized for white-ball omissions
National selectors have been criticized for leaving out players like Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins from two white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh after allowing them to play IPL.
This decision was taken to give these players a chance to rest and prepare for the challenging schedule ahead.
McDonald said it's important to allow fast bowlers "to reset their body" during this period.
"I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body," the coach asserted.
Historical context
Senior players faced similar choice in 2023
McDonald recalled how senior players faced a similar choice in 2023 when they had a five-Test home summer against West Indies and South Africa, followed by a four-Test tour of India.
The IPL was held between the India tour and WTC final.
Cummins, Starc, and Head didn't play in IPL for various reasons in 2023 but played key roles in WTC final, Ashes retention via 2-2 draw, and ODI World Cup title.
Statement
Will star Aussie players withdraw from IPL?
McDonald admitted that the players would need to take some tough decisions in coming months.
"What I will say about our players is they make good decisions across the journey, and that's underpinned by discussions with the medical team and coaches. They want to play for Australia."
"There's a lot of important priority cricket for Australia in that period. So we're going to have to make some decisions."