This is what surprised Andy Murray about Novak Djokovic

During a conversation with Andy Roddick for Served's Laver Cup special, Murray spoke about his coaching approach with Djokovic.

He said, "For me it was just trying to get him to, you know, understand what makes him great? Like why, like when he's playing his best tennis, what does that look like? What decisions is he making at certain times?"

Murray also noted that doubts tend to creep in as players near the end of their careers.