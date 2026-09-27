This is what surprised Andy Murray about Novak Djokovic
What's the story
Andy Murray has revealed the most surprising thing he learned about Novak Djokovic during their coaching partnership. The two tennis stars teamed up at the end of 2025, with Murray guiding Djokovic to the 2025 Australian Open semifinals. However, despite their efforts, they did not win any titles together. In fact, Djokovic clinched his first title after parting ways with Murray in May 2025.
Coaching strategy
Murray on how he approached coaching Djokovic
During a conversation with Andy Roddick for Served's Laver Cup special, Murray spoke about his coaching approach with Djokovic.
He said, "For me it was just trying to get him to, you know, understand what makes him great? Like why, like when he's playing his best tennis, what does that look like? What decisions is he making at certain times?"
Murray also noted that doubts tend to creep in as players near the end of their careers.
Unexpected revelation
How much self-doubt Djokovic had
Murray was taken aback by the amount of self-doubt Djokovic had during their time together.
He said, "But it's just how like how many doubts he has about himself in his own game and before big matches and in training."
This was surprising for Murray considering Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the mentally toughest athletes across all sports.
Technical emphasis
Djokovic's technical focus
Murray was also taken aback by Djokovic's focus on his technique even late in his career.
He said, "He was always wanting like feedback particularly like very into technique which surprised me."
However, the Scot also acknowledged that Djokovic has incredible and improved technique over the years.