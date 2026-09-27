Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / This is what surprised Andy Murray about Novak Djokovic
This is what surprised Andy Murray about Novak Djokovic
Murray and Djokovic teamed up in 2025

This is what surprised Andy Murray about Novak Djokovic

By Parth Dhall
Sep 27, 2026
10:14 am
What's the story

Andy Murray has revealed the most surprising thing he learned about Novak Djokovic during their coaching partnership. The two tennis stars teamed up at the end of 2025, with Murray guiding Djokovic to the 2025 Australian Open semifinals. However, despite their efforts, they did not win any titles together. In fact, Djokovic clinched his first title after parting ways with Murray in May 2025.

Coaching strategy

Murray on how he approached coaching Djokovic

During a conversation with Andy Roddick for Served's Laver Cup special, Murray spoke about his coaching approach with Djokovic.

He said, "For me it was just trying to get him to, you know, understand what makes him great? Like why, like when he's playing his best tennis, what does that look like? What decisions is he making at certain times?"

Murray also noted that doubts tend to creep in as players near the end of their careers.

Unexpected revelation

How much self-doubt Djokovic had

Murray was taken aback by the amount of self-doubt Djokovic had during their time together.

He said, "But it's just how like how many doubts he has about himself in his own game and before big matches and in training."

This was surprising for Murray considering Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the mentally toughest athletes across all sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technical emphasis

Djokovic's technical focus

Murray was also taken aback by Djokovic's focus on his technique even late in his career.

He said, "He was always wanting like feedback particularly like very into technique which surprised me."

However, the Scot also acknowledged that Djokovic has incredible and improved technique over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT