Ange Postecoglou feels Nottingham Forest job was a 'bad decision'

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that his short stint as the manager of Nottingham Forest was a "bad decision." The Australian coach took full responsibility for the ill-fated move, saying he was too eager to return to management after leaving Tottenham Hotspur. He also said he felt "lost" without a role for the first time in decades.

Words 'I should never have gone in there' "There's no point in my blaming it on 'I didn't get time' or anything," said Postecoglou to reporters. "I should never have gone in there. That was on me. That was a bad decision on my part to go in there. I've got to take ownership of that." "It was too soon after Tottenham. I was taking over at a time where they were kind of used to doing things a certain way, and I'm obviously going to do things differently. I've got to cop that, that was my mistake. It's no one else's fault."

Tenure details 'I was sucked in by the prospect of good players' During his 39-day stint, Postecoglou oversaw six losses in eight games before being dismissed by the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. He admitted he was "sucked in" by the prospect of good players despite warnings and walked into a club not truly looking for change. This admission highlights the challenges he faced during his short time with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Career aspirations Postecoglou rules out immediate return to Celtic Postecoglou has ruled out any immediate return to Celtic, saying he doesn't "go back." He is looking for a new challenge where his distinct ideas and ambitious football philosophy are fully embraced. This statement indicates his desire to move forward in his career and find a role that aligns with his vision for football management.

Advertisement