VHT: Angkrish Raghuvanshi overcomes injury, smashes 68* vs Chhattisgarh 

Mumbai continued their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , defeating Chhattisgarh by a comfortable nine-wicket margin. The star of the match was Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored an unbeaten 68 off just 66 balls to guide his team home. The victory came while chasing a modest target of 143 runs in just 24 overs. This was his best score in List A cricket.

Injury comeback Raghuvanshi's remarkable recovery from injury Raghuvanshi's performance was all the more impressive considering he had just recently recovered from a serious injury. The 21-year-old had suffered a head and shoulder injury while fielding in Mumbai's preceding Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand. He was stretchered off the field and rushed to the hospital for scans after hurting his head and shoulder while attempting a diving catch. While many expected him to stay out of action for a while, he made a stunning comeback against Chhattisgarh.

Match details Raghuvanshi's innings secures Mumbai's victory Despite his opening partner Ishan Mulchandani's struggles, who was dismissed for 19, Raghuvanshi held the fort at one end. He formed an unbeaten 102-run partnership with Siddhesh Lad (48*), ensuring Mumbai's nine-wicket victory without any last-minute hiccups. Earlier in the match, Mumbai bowlers had set up the win by bowling out Chhattisgarh for 142 runs in 38.1 overs.

Stats Fourth fifty in List A cricket Raghuvanshi smashed six fours and two sixes en route to his 66-ball 68*. This was his maiden 50-plus score in the ongoing season, and overall the fourth of his List A career. Raghuvanshi's career-best score in the format has taken his tally to 382 runs from 14 matches at 31.83. His strike rate is a healthy 94.08. The batter's previous scores this season read 11 and 38.