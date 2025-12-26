KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi stretchered off during Mumbai's VHT match: Details

Mumbai's young wicketkeeper-batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, was injured during his side's Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 match against Uttarakhand on Friday. As per Sportstar, the incident occurred while he was attempting a difficult catch at mid-wicket off Tanush Kotian's bowling in Jaipur. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter sustained an injury just below his neck and was rushed to a local hospital for further medical assessment. Here's more.

Incident specifics Injury details and immediate response The injury happened in the 30th over of the match when Saurabh Rawat's slog-sweep went off a top edge. Raghuvanshi, who was stationed near the deep mid-wicket boundary, sprinted in and dived for the catch. However, he hit his head on the ground during the process and appeared to be in severe pain. Mumbai's players and medical staff rushed to his aid before he was stretchered off-field, the report added.

Response time Delay in medical assistance There was a delay in bringing the stretcher and ambulance, during which Raghuvanshi appeared to have trouble moving his neck. He was eventually taken to SDMH Hospital for CT scans and further evaluation of his injuries. Prior to this incident, Raghuvanshi's performance had been somewhat inconsistent with scores of 38, 0, 7, 4 and 38* in his last five innings.

Match update Mumbai beat Uttarakhand After being put in to bat first, Mumbai were reduced to 22/2 in the sixth over. However, Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan steadied the innings with a 107-run partnership for the third wicket. Despite losing a few wickets later on, half-centuries from Musheer, Sarfaraz and Hardik Tamore helped Mumbai post a total of 331/7 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In response, Uttarakhand were restricted to 280/9 in 50 overs.

Information Raghuvanshi scores 11 runs versus Uttarakhand Raghuvanshi managed a 11-run knock versus Uttarakhand. His dismissal in the 6th over saw Mumbai get reduced to 22/2. He opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, who bagged a duck. In Mumbai's opener, Raghuvanshi managed 38 runs versus Sikkim on Wednesday.